It’s the story that came out of left field. Monday morning, ULM’s Director of Athletics, Scott MacDonald, announced his resignation, effective September 1.

This news comes as the Warhawks are set to open the 2022 campaign in less than three weeks.

MacDonald, a Delhi native and graduate of Ouachita High School, has been in the position for nearly four seasons, taking over for Nick Floyd in 2017.

NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian asked MacDonald on any challenges his successor might face.

“[The Sun Belt] is as good as any ‘Group of Five’ [school], probably the best ‘Group of Five’ conference, ” says MacDonald. “I think getting our facilities on par, and making sure our student-athletes have the resources they need to continue to compete at a very high level. These kinds of things are things that the players need to know that they’re being cared for, and we’re putting our resources directly back into them.”