ULM Basketball Completes Recruiting Class with Three Backcourt Additions

MONROE, La. (05-28-2020)– ULM head basketball coach Keith Richard announced three final additions to the program’s 2020 recruiting class with the signings of guards Marco Morency, from Daytona State College; Koreem Ozier, a transfer from Sacred Heart University; and Johnnie Williams, from Putnam Science Academy.

“Marco and Koreem are both proven scoring guards that will contribute immediately to our team,” Richard said. “They’re both playmakers and shot-makers, so they’ll be fun to watch.

“Johnnie is a talented incoming freshman, who is athletic and can really shoot it. He’ll fit right in with the other talented freshmen we have coming in next year.

“I’m very excited about what we’ve done in recruiting this year.”

The 6-foot-3 Morency, who was ranked among the nation’s Top 50 prospects (No. 47) by JucoRecruiting.com, led Daytona State in scoring (17.6 points per game), rebounding (6.7 pg.) and steals (45) as sophomore in 2019-20 for Coach Martin McCann. He scored in double figures in 17 of 22 games last season, including 12 20-point efforts. Morency scored in double figures in 17 of 22 games last season, including 12 20-point efforts. He shot 42 percent (142-of-337) from the field, including 35 percent (53-of-152) from 3-point range, and 71 percent (50-of-70) from the free-throw line.

Morency closed out his sophomore campaign with a bang, averaging 23.3 points over his last seven games. He scored a season-high 29 points in the season finale against Santa Fe (perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line). Morency made 10-of-11 field-goal attempts, including all three 3-pointers, and finished with 25 points in a previous meeting against Santa Fe. He hit 10-of-18 shots from the floor, including 5-of-10 3s, for 25 points at College of Central Florida. Morency poured in 26 points against Hillsborough while hitting 6-of-8 attempts from behind the 3-point arc.

A native of Mount Vernon, New York, Morency spent the 2018-19 season at Seward County Community College and was named Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Co-Freshman of the Year after averaging 15.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He reached double figures in 24 of 32 games, including nine 20-point outings. Morency netted a career-best 36 points against Independence, hitting 14-of-22 shots from the field, including 4-of-6 3s. He also recorded three double-doubles, posting 15 points and 12 rebounds (seven offensive boards) against Garden City, 24 points and a career-high 14 rebounds against Northwest Kansas and 21 points and 10 boards against Hutchinson.

Morency averaged 17.2 points per game as a junior at Mount Vernon High School while earning Class AA fifth-team all-state honors from the New York Sportswriters Association as well as All-Lower Hudson Basketball Coaches Association First-Team recognition. He was a two-time Conference II, All-Section 1 pick.

The 6-1 Ozier started 46 of 54 career games at Sacred Heart and averaged 14.0 points over two seasons. He ranked as the Pioneers second-leading scorer as a sophomore in 2019-20, averaging 14.0 points per game. Ozier posted double figures in 21 of 31 contests last season, including six 20-point games. He hit 39 percent (146-of-379) from the floor, including 36 percent (60-of-169) from 3-point range, and 74 percent (81-of-110) from the charity stripe. Ozier connected on 12-of-30 field-goal attempts, including 6-of-16 3-pointers, en route to a career-high 30 points against Pine Manor College. He scored 20 points in back-to-back games against Brown (26 points; 8-of-14 field-goal shooting including 4-of-6 3s) and at Presbyterian (21 points: 7-of-14 FG shooting including 3-of-8 3s).

In 2018-19, Ozier was named to the Northeast Conference All-Rookie Team after averaging 14.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. He scored in double figures in 15 of 23 games, including five 20-point performances, and led SHU in scoring seven times. Ozier made 9-of-12 shots from the floor, including 6-of-8 3-pointers, and finished with a season-high 26 points against Western New England. He scored 23 points in his collegiate debut at Holy Cross, hitting 9-of-16 field-goal attempts. Ozier grabbed a career-high nine rebounds against Wagner.

Ozier came to Sacred Heart after one season at Scotland (Pennsylvania) Campus Sports Prep where he was selected Pacific Player of the Year after averaging 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game.

A native of Racine, Wisconsin, Ozier won back-to-back state scoring titles while on his way to becoming the all-time leading scorer in Case High School history with 1,405 career points. He scored 1,311 of those points over his final two seasons. Ozier was named Southeast Conference Player of the Year after averaging 30.4 points per game as a senior, including a 50-point performance against Kenosha Tremper. He became the first player in Racine County history to average 30 points per game.

The 6-5 Williams averaged nearly 10 points over the last 11 games of the 2019-20 campaign while helping Putnam (Connecticut) Science Academy (36-4 record) earn a share of its second-straight Prep National Championship. He averaged 16.5 points during a key four-game stretch late in the season for Coach Tom Espinosa. Nine of Williams’ PSA teammates signed National Letters of Intent with NCAA Division I programs.

A native of Sarasota, Florida, Williams averaged 11.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.5 blocks as a senior for Coach Markus Black at Booker High School.

He had a breakout junior season, averaging 14.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game, while helping the Tornadoes to a 29-3 record. His top performance in 2017-18 came against Sarasota Riverview, posting 32 points to go along seven rebounds and four blocks.

As a sophomore, Williams recorded a triple-double against North Port, finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 11 blocks.

ULM’s 2020 recruiting class also includes 5-10 guard Elijah Gonzales from Clarendon (Texas) College; 6-6 forward D’Marcus Hall from Calvary Baptist in Shreveport, Louisiana; 6-7 forward Russell Harrison from Clarendon (Texas) College; 6-8 forward Thomas Howell from St. Mary’s in Natchitoches, La.; and 6-4 guard Zaakir Sawyer from Horn High school in Mesquite, Texas.

