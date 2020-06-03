ULM Athletics-Branded Face Masks Grow in Popularity; Provide Financial Support for Athletics Program

MONROE, La. – Holly Richard, wife of ULM men’s basketball coach Keith Richard, along with Schantel Viator, wife of head football coach Matt Viator, have pulled together other members of the Warhawk family to produce ULM Athletics-branded face masks to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Holly and Schantel have recruited the assistance of Sammie Vining, wife of legendary ULM (formerly Northeast Louisiana) men’s basketball coach Mike Vining, as well as Leazel McDonald, wife of Athletics Director Scott McDonald, and Anna Denny, wife of Assistant Athletics Director for Fundraising and Development Lee Denny. Holly, who owns and operates Fabulous Fabric in Monroe, Louisiana, also gets support from her daughter Lexie, who processes phone orders for the cloth face masks.

Holly and Sammie began discussing the production of face masks in mid-April and since May 1 the five ladies have created 400.

The group also has decided to donate half the proceeds from face mask sales to the ULM Athletics Department. On Tuesday, June 2, Holly presented the ULM Athletics Foundation with a check for $2,000.

ULM Athletics face masks are on sale for $10 at Fabulous Fabric, located at 1803 Lamy Lane in Monroe, or by calling (318) 410-8106.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.