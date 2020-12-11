Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Louisiana News
Arkansas News
Coronavirus
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Crime
Santa Tracker
Top Stories
Gov. Hutchinson holds primetime address on Arkansas response to COVID-19
Video
UPDATE: Alleged victim to trooper assault is wishing for justice
Schools in Lafayette Parish have highest number of COVID-19 cases among students, faculty, and staff
Video
‘It’s sad and it’s painful,’ El Dorado woman still missing after a month
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Submit your weather pics
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Thursday, December 10th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Thursday, December 10th
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Wednesday, December 9th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Wednesday, December 9th
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, December 8th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, December 8th
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
NFL
MLB
Big Tournament
The Simmons’ Duck Report
Top Stories
Beast of the Week: Hunter Herring and Dillon Dougan
Video
Top Stories
ULM and Grambling battle it out on the Bayou
Video
Mangham battles it out with Port Allen to go to Dome Day
Video
SEC announces 10-year TV partnership with ESPN, ABC starting in 2024
Video
Louisiana Tech return to the TAC after worst loss since 2011
Video
Community
Home for the Holidays
Click here to see the winners of this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
EAT LOCAL!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
State Farm Good News
TWIN CITY OUTDOOR’S YARD OF THE WEEK 2020
NBC 10 Salutes
FOX 14 Spotlight
El Dorado Community Christmas Tree
El Dorado Ice Skating Rink
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE: Monroe community leaders participate in shooting simulator with officers
Video
Paramount Healthcare Consultants starts Christmas Card mailbox for elderly residents
Video
‘The Great Elf Escape’, local insurance agents need your help to return Santa’s elves
Video
Monroe area sees great need for therapeutic foster parents
Video
Lifestyle
Project Roadblock
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
Air Service
Ameriprise Financial
FastServ Medical
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Hogan Insurance
Kens Coffee
Magickal Mystic
Contest
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
ULM and Grambling battle it out on the Bayou
College Sports
Posted:
Dec 10, 2020 / 10:47 PM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 10, 2020 / 10:47 PM CST
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Alleged victim to trooper assault is wishing for justice
Monroe HEAT performs major drug bust
Gov. Hutchinson holds primetime address on Arkansas response to COVID-19
Video
‘It’s sad and it’s painful,’ El Dorado woman still missing after a month
Video
Two former Monroe Police officers request appeal of recent dismissal from police department
Don't Miss
UPDATE: Alleged victim to trooper assault is wishing for justice
‘It’s sad and it’s painful,’ El Dorado woman still missing after a month
Video
SEC announces 10-year TV partnership with ESPN, ABC starting in 2024
Video
Part of north 18th Street to close Friday, December 11
EXCLUSIVE: Monroe community leaders participate in shooting simulator with officers
Video
FDA approves emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
Louisiana’s Electoral College to meet at the state capitol
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Alleged victim to trooper assault is wishing for justice
Monroe HEAT performs major drug bust
Gov. Hutchinson holds primetime address on Arkansas response to COVID-19
Video
‘It’s sad and it’s painful,’ El Dorado woman still missing after a month
Video
Two former Monroe Police officers request appeal of recent dismissal from police department