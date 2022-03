Year two of Terry Bowden’s run as Warhawks head coach will be an interesting one. The schedule includes a pair of ‘Power 5’ opponents.

ULM will open the season in Austin, versus the Longhorns on September 3. Two weeks after, the Warhawks visit the 2021 runners-up, in Alabama on September 17.

In years past, the annual battle of ULL-ULM was pushed to the back half of the football schedule. This season, it’ll serve as the Warhawks home opener, on September 24.