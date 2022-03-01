By: Curtis Ford/Grambling Athletics

GRAMBLING, La. | In the final home game of the season, the Grambling State University women’s basketball team sailed to a huge 83-73 victory over Bethune-Cookman in a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) contest on Monday night at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

It was the Justice Coleman and Ariel Williams show for the Lady Tigers, with both players posting big scoring numbers. Coleman tossed in a team-high 20 points on 7-of-19 shooting with two rebounds and one steal, while Williams contributed 19 points to go along with six assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Both players also knocked down key shots from behind the arc. Coleman went 4-for-8 from long range and Williams drained 4-of-5 from deep.

Alexus Holt also had an efficient night, scoring 12 points with eight assists, five rebounds and a game-high five steals.

Morgan Beachem had the hot hand for the Wildcats, contributing a game-high 24 points

HOW IT HAPPENED

Grambling State (12-15, overall, 9-7 SWAC) sprinted to a quick 10-0 lead with 6:11 to play in the opening period.

Justice Coleman knocked down a three-pointer giving the Lady Tigers a 17-6 lead over BCU (5-21, 4-13). GSU carried a 23-16 advantage into the second quarter.

knocked down a three-pointer giving the Lady Tigers a 17-6 lead over BCU (5-21, 4-13). GSU carried a 23-16 advantage into the second quarter. Coleman opened the second frame with another three-pointer, putting the Lady Tigers back up by double-digits, 26-16. Shortly after, Ariel Williams drained a shot from long range, extending the lead to 31-16 with 8:31 to go in the first half.

drained a shot from long range, extending the lead to 31-16 with 8:31 to go in the first half. Williams drilled another shot from behind the arc, building an 18 point advantage, 41-23 with 5:07 left until the half.

In the third quarter, GSU led by 21 points five different times, including at the conclusion of the period on a Trasity Totten layup that put the Lady Tigers up 70-49.

layup that put the Lady Tigers up 70-49. Grambling State claimed its biggest lead of the contest, 75-49, when Phylicia Allen scored a fast break layup.

scored a fast break layup. BCU outscored GSU 24-13 in the closing period, but the game was already well in hand for the Lady Tigers.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Grambling State shot 46.7 percent (28-of-60) from the field and 70.8 percent (17-of-24) from the free-throw line

The Lady Tigers finished with 32 points in the paint, 16 bench points, 13 second-chance points, 12 fast break points and 26 points off 23 Bethune -Cookman turnovers

BCU shot 52.7 percent (29-of-55) from the field and 75.0 percent (12-of-16) from the charity stripe

The Wildcats finished with 40 points in the paint, 20 points off 18 Grambling State turnovers, 35 bench points, 14 fast break points and seven second-chance points

UP NEXT

Grambling State travels to Alabama for a two game road trip to conclude the regular season. The Lady Tigers will take on Alabama A&M on Thursday, and then head to Montgomery, Ala. to face-off against Alabama State on Saturday. Tip-off for Thursday’s contest is set for 5:30 p.m. at T.M. Elmore Gymnasium on the campus of AAMU.