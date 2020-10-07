The last two weeks, Louisiana Tech’s defense allowed 500-plus yards. Can that be fixed with UTEP comes to town?

“…We had some guys out there, myself included, just trying to make plays and get the team back into the game, ” says Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech defensive lineman.

At the end of the third quarter, Louisiana Tech’s game with BYU was simply out of reach. During the second and third periods, the Cougars scored 31 unanswered, while the Dogs were held to 87 total yards.

” … It was 7-7, we’re driving down, ” says Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech head football coach. “Got about the 40 yard line, threw the interception. Then, we stopped them, got it back, got back down into the red zone. Got a holding call. Took ourselves out. And, it seemed like it started to get away from us there.”

BYU would later score on their next four possessions. And, it was thanks to the arm of quarterback Zach Wilson, who ended his night with six touchdowns.

“When we watched Patrick Mahomes that he was really good, ” Holtz says. “And, when we watched Dak Prescott he was really good. Well, I think the same thing is going to be said of Zach Wilson.”

Even more troubling, for the second straight week, Tech’s defense allowed an opponent to post over 500 yards of offense.

“I think some of the inexperience over on that side showed a little bit more, ” says Holtz. “I think guys started pressing. We made some routine errors that we haven’t been making.”

Saturday, Louisiana Tech will welcome UTEP for homecoming. For the first time since 2009, the Miners offense had a running back, and two receivers account for over 100 yards in the team’s recent win over ULM.

“They’re controlling the ball, ” Holtz says. “They’re leading the league in time of possession right now. But, offensively they’re slowing the game down. They’re making first downs … They’ve gotten everybody’s attention.”