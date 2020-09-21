The good and the bad in ULM’s loss to Texas State

Last Saturday was supposed to filled with joy and excitement at Malone Stadium. However, Texas State took both away, as the visitors spoiled the Warhawks’ home opener, 38-17.

Starting quarterback, Colby Suits, completed 35 of his 53 passes, for 377 yards and two scores. The sophomore did throw one interception, that proved to be the final nail in the coffin for ULM.

With :53 seconds remaining, Suits’ pass was picked off by Texas State’s Jarron Morris, and returned 100 yards for a score. That was one of two red-zone trips squashed on Saturday night.

The running game only recorded 67 yards in the defeat.

“Offensively, I thought the good was we threw it and caught it pretty good. Which I think is encouraging moving forward, ” says Matt Viator, ULM head football coach. “The not so good is the way the ran the football. And, I think it’s just a combination of things. I kind of abandoned the run probably too fast. We just weren’t having a whole lot of success with it. And, had a lot of stuff there. I thought the throwing game. But, executing and so on and so forth.”

The Warhawks will host UTEP, Saturday at 2:30 at Malone Stadium.