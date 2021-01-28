The first of two football seasons in 2021, is set to begin late February for Grambling, ‘ … try not to go over the 30-40 snaps per contest, per player … ‘

Football and life has been affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic that we’re living in. Grambling joins other Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) that will play games in the Spring. Last Fall, the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) elected to postpone sports such as football to 2021.

This is new territory for everyone, including a Tiger team that is schedule to play 17 football contest in 12 months. But, this comes after a layoff of more than a year. The last time Broderick Fobbs and company suited up, was in a 30-28 loss to Southern in the Bayou Classic. However, this Spring, the annual clash of the Tigers and Jaguars will take place under the sun in Shreveport’s Independence Stadium on April 17.

NBC 10 Sports Director, Chris Demirdjian, caught up with Grambling head football coach, Broderick Fobbs and asked how coaches keep players healthy during a busy 2021.

“For us our mindset in our program is to always play a lot of people, ” says Fobbs. “We’re going to play a seven-game season. Our goal is to try to not go over the 30 or 40 snaps per contest, per player. It’s almost like a minute restriction in basketball. For us, we’re looking at play restriction.”

With that said, does this mean we’ll see multiple players play in every position this Spring?

“Absolutely, absolutely, ” says Fobbs. “You get 10 weeks or so to really, really practice to get young guys snaps and get young guys game reps, and then not burn out a year.”