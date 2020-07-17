SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland on report of league cancelling Fall sports is ‘100 percent inaccurate and premature’

On Friday, fans of Grambling football were at a standstill when a Tweet from Stadium’s Brett McMurphy stated the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) was expected to ‘cancel’ Fall sports.

Southwestern Athletic Conference will announce Monday it is canceling fall sports, sources told @Stadium. SWAC is latest FCS league that won’t play football in the fall — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 17, 2020

McMurphy stated the conference was expected to join a list of others that have either cancelled or suspended Fall activities.

On Thursday, Grambling’s contest with South Carolina State in the annual SWAC-MEAC challenge was called off, along with the Celebration Bowl.

NBC 10 Sports reached out to SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland. He states a report of the cancellation of Fall sports was “100 percent inaccurate and premature.”

NBC 10 will share more of McClelland’s comments at 6:00 and 10:00 on Friday.