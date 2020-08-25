Sun Belt preseason polls released, Warhawks picked to finish last in West division

The Warhawks received some good and bad news on Tuesday. The good? A trio of ULM football players made the Sun Belt Conference’s preseason ‘First Team’ list.

Running back Josh Johnson, and tight end Josh Pederson made the league’s ‘First Team’ list. While, Neville alum and Warhawks defensive back, Corey Straughter made ‘First Team’ defense.

The bad? ULM was picked to finish last in the Sun Belt’s West division. The Warhawks’ bitter rivals, ULL, was voted to represent the division in the league’s championship game on December 5. In the East, Appalachian State is predicted to finish in first place.

ULM will open the 2020 season, versus Troy, on September 5 in Troy, Alabama.