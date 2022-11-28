NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bayou Classic is one of the biggest HBCU football games to be played on the gridiron, especially here inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

It was also a family affair for both fans and alumni of both Grambling State and Southern University. The game was pretty much from the beginning a very tight-nipped game until the Southern Jaguars took control. Let’s take a look at the recap of how the bayou classic game went.

Grambling state and southern with a strong start as they kept each other scoreless midway through the first quarter Julian Calvez rushes for a big first down for the tigers

Southern’s defense was in full force keeping the tigers from any chances in the endzone

Grambling would settle for the field goal and takes a three-nothing lead with under 6 mins left in the first quarter.

Southern takes its turn on offense, Quarterback hands off to Karl Ligon and tries to rush through the middle but it’s met with a host of Tigers, turning up the Grambling defense for the stop.

later in the first Julian Calvez drops back looks down and throws a long one and Claude Coleman is there for the big catch to get a Grambling State first down.

On the next drive, Julian Calvez on the run tour for the keeps rushes past the southern defense and slides in for big yards for another Grambling State first down.

Calvez looks to his left and throws to Lyndon Rash on tight coverage, he would make the big moss play over the Southern defender. He gets the touchdown for Grambling and extends to seven – nothing lead.

later in the second half, Southerns’ offensive heating things up — running back Demetri Morsell cuts through the G-men defense and would turn up the jets into the endzone and cuts down the lead to tie at seven.

In the 4th quarter, after southern scores 20 points off Grambling State turnovers.

Grambling continues to fight till the end, Julian Calvez trying to make some things shake

trying to find an open man, and makes the throw but the ball would land in the wrong hands as Southern’s Jordan Durpee intercepts the ball intended for Lyndon Rash.

all gas no breaks into the endzone for the pick-six touchdown and that would wrap up the Bayou Classic with the final 34-17.

“We didn’t play the second half as well as I thought we could but again I think a southern had a lot to do with that, they slowed us down tremendously and made some huge plays. Huge turnovers by them, we’ve had abilities, but the turnovers were you know, really magnifying twice the ball slips out of you know that’s just known,” says Coach Jackson.

“We know this is not where we want to be. We’re gonna be so respectful we know we’re not close to where we’re going but we have a lot of work to do. That was a good football team and their simulation, they had to do to make sure they have a chance to play next week,” says Jackson.

It was also an emotional game for both teams, especially those Grambling State seniors who have played the final game of their college careers.

Now for the rest of the team, they will head into the off-season and prepare for next year of fall 2023.