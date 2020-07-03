Should college football programs pause voluntary workouts? One local coach thinks so

Grambling has been one of the few schools that has not seen its football players return to campus for voluntary workouts.

After seeing cases of COVID-19 pop up across football programs, including Louisiana Tech, recently Tigers head football coach Broderick Fobbs weighed in.

If we care about these student-athletes as people, workouts need to stop. Too many players are receiving positive test!!! Remember this is someone’s child. — Broderick Fobbs (@GSUCoachFobbs) June 18, 2020

“When you see something like what’s happening right now, it’s really troubling to me, ” says Fobbs. “At the end of the day, I think there are times where the most important thing gets lost … You know, okay, what if that’s my son? For me I address everything starting with that.”