In Ruston, players Louisiana Tech conducted Pro Day in front of over 20 scouts from NFL teams. Nearly a half-dozen players from the Class for 2020 participated as well. It's thanks to last year's event being canceled, due to COVID-19.

Former Union Parish star, and Bulldog football alum Bobby Holly put on a show for scouts as well. But, it's something he's recently done off the field that got people's attention.