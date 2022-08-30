Change is in the air at ULM, at least for the time being. Monday, the university officially announced Seth Hall will serve as the interim Athletic Director.

Hall, a West Monroe High School alum, will officially take over on September 1, for Scott McDonald, who resigned two weeks ago.

It’s not known if Hall will pursue the vacant role full-time. But, a national search is underway.

During the press conference I asked Hall about any piece of advice McDonald told him. In part, the former Warhawk student-athlete says, ” … I pulled open Twitter, just for one second. And, the very first Tweet that I saw reminded me that I’m human. It said, ‘ULM is going from having an unqualified fan as Athletic Director to a less qualified fan as Athletic Director. For a second I thought, ‘Oh my goodness. I need to defend myself. But, I was reminded quickly that my identity is not in that person. On a very personal note, my identity is in Jesus Christ.”