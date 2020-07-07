Second Louisiana Tech football player tests positive for COVID-19, voluntary workouts suspended

By: Malcolm Butler/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech Athletics confirmed Monday its second positive COVID-19 test result of a Bulldog football student-athlete.



The student-athlete will quarantine for 14 days. Due to the newest case, voluntary workouts have been temporarily suspended for a few days while the school awaits additional test results.

As part of the department’s protocol, contact tracing procedures were used and Tech was able to identify additional football student-athletes that could have been exposed. As a precaution, those additional student-athletes will also be mandated to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The original football student-athlete who tested positive for COVID19 back in mid-June, along with a number of his quarantined teammates, passed COVID19 tests.

LA Tech Athletics instituted a number of safety measures at the beginning of Phase 1 of statewide reopening. Prior to June 1 when Bulldog football players began reporting back to campus for voluntary workouts, the department molded the measures to provide an even better safety net for its student-athletes and staff.

Louisiana Tech continues to institute – and adapt as necessary – its protocols to provide a safe environment for its student-athletes, coaches and staff during the transition back to campus.

Louisiana Tech Athletics will continue to partner with university officials, team physicians and local health professionals to determine best practices as voluntary workouts continue for the rest of the student-athletes.



Malcolm Butler

Associate AD/Communications