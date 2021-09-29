Ruston Defensive Coordinator, 13-year NFL veteran, Kyle Williams to be inducted into Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame

Highly decorated 13-year NFL veteran, Kyle Williams, has received his latest honor. The Ruston native is headed to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Williams, currently in year two as Ruston’s Defensive Coordinator, previously starred for the Bearcats. Then, he was part of LSU’s National Championship team in 2003. In his senior season, Williams made the second-team All-American list.

The 38-year old suited up for 13 seasons with the Bills, before retiring in 2018. Williams owns a Buffalo record for most sacks by a defensive tackle (48.5)