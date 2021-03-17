Ruston alum Cade Gibson, and Steele Netterville both shine in Louisiana Tech’s 13-1 win over No. 4 Ole Miss

Everyone inside the new Pat Patterson Park at Love Field was buzzing on Monday night. The same could be said for Ruston High School alum, Cade Gibson.

The LSU-Shreveport transfer held No. 4 Ole Miss to one earned run, in the Bulldogs’ 13-1 victory on Tuesday night.

In his first start for his hometown team, Gibson struck out five batters in 7 2/3 innings of work.

Also taking centerstage? Louisiana Tech senior Steele Netterville. The outfielder finished 2-for-4 with, four runs batted in.

With the victory, the Bulldogs move to 10-5 overall. Lane Burroughs and company visit Tulane, beginning Friday at 6:00.