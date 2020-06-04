Report: ULM running back Kayin White enters transfer portal

First reported by 247Sports.com, ULM running back Kayin White has entered the transfer portal.

ULM RB Kayin White is in the portal. He's rushed for 320 yards and 5 TDs over the last three years. https://t.co/qolxAjIVYw — 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) June 2, 2020

During the 2019 season, White played in nine games. The redshirt junior totaled 11 yards, and scored one touchdown.

From 2017-18, White played in 20 contests, and ended both years with combined totals of 319 yards and two touchdowns.

Once a player enters the transfer portal, other schools are allowed to contact White, without seeking permission from ULM. White is allowed to pull his name at anytime from the portal and return to the Warhawks.