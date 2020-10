There is already movement in the college basketball schedule for Louisiana Tech, before the season starts.

First reported by Roy Lang at the Shreveport Times, Louisiana Tech’s date with LSU, originally set for November 24 in Bossier City has been moved to Baton Rouge. The game will now take place on December 6, inside the Pete Maravich Center.

In September, the NCAA Division I Council officially approved that all teams begin play on November 25.