Report: Louisiana Tech expected to hire Texas Tech offensive coordinator, Sonny Cumbie, as head football coach

Less than a week, after Louisiana Tech parted ways with Skip Holtz, the university appears to have quickly filled the vacant Head Football Coach role. The Bulldogs are expected bring in current Texas Tech interim head coach/offensive coordinator, Sonny Cumbie, according to Football Scoop.

Cumbie served under Matt Wells’ staff in Lubbock. However, Wells was dismissed by the Red Raiders in October. Football Scoop says Cumbie was retained by incoming head coach, Joey McGuire. This is Cumbie first head coaching job.

Cumbie is perhaps one of the hottest names in coaching, at the moment. After Wells was released, the 2004 Holiday Bowl MVP guided the team to a bowl appearance, after a 6-6 regular season finish.