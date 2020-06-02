Report: Conference USA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments to drop from 12 to eight teams

Surprising news from Conference USA on Monday evening.

According to Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, the number of teams eligible from the men’s and women’s Conference USA basketball tournaments could drop from 12 to eight.

Conference USA men’s & women’s hoop tourneys will be reduced from 12 to 8 teams & league is also reducing regular season games or postseason format in other C-USA Olympic sports, sources told @Stadium — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 2, 2020

This news comes as different leagues find ways to reduce costs, as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Also being considered, according to McMurphy, a reduction in regular season games or changes to postseason formats in other C-USA Olympic sports.

NBC 10 Sports will provide more information as soon as we get it.