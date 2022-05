Now, only 27 outs separate No. 2 Southern Arkansas and the program’s first NCAA Regional berth since 2018. Friday, the Muleriders stunned No. 5 Augustana University, 8-7 in Magnolia.

Head coach, Justin Pettigrew and his team will face Augustana, Saturday at 2:00 at Walker Stadium at Goodheart Field on SAU’s campus. A win sends the Muleriders to Cary, North Carolina for the Division II World Series.