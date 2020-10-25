Quarterback TJ Finley is the spark Tigers need to top Gamecocks on Homecoming

By: Todd Politz

BATON ROUGE — True freshman quarterback TJ Finley threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns while running back Tyrion Davis-Price added 135 yards to lead LSU past South Carolina, 52-24, on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

Playing at home for the first time since the season opener four weeks prior, LSU (2-2) scored on the ground, through the air, on defense and on special teams to roll past South Carolina (2-3).

Trey Palmer’s 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown broke a 39-year span between such touchdowns by LSU in Tiger Stadium. The most recent was by Eric Martin, 100 yards against Kentucky on Oct. 17, 1981.

Finley, who became the eighth true freshman quarterback to start for LSU since World War II, completed 17-of-21 passes for 265 yards with an interception and two touchdowns to wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. Finley also ran for LSU’s first touchdown – a 1-yarder midway through the first quarter.

Marshall finished with six catches for 88 yards, while tying the program record for consecutive games with a receiving touchdown at seven.

In addition to Davis-Price’s career night, John Emery Jr. started and ran 18 times for 88 yards with a fourth-quarter 3-yard touchdown. Wide receiver Jaray Jenkins also caught three passes for 76 yards.

Defensively, LSU true freshman cornerback Eli Ricks intercepted a pass for the third time in his four games as a Tiger, this time returning the pickoff 45 yards for a touchdown that put LSU ahead 31-10 just before halftime.

Another true freshman, LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari , had three of LSU’s five sacks, while seniors JaCoby Stevens and Jabril Cox led the Tigers with seven tackles each.

LSU returns to action on Saturday, Oct. 31, when traveling to The Plains to face Auburn at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS and the LSU Sports Radio Network.