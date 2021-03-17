Oklahoma native, OK State transfer Danny DeSimone, and Logan Wurm lead the way in Warhawks win over No. 14 ranked Cowboys inside Texas Rangers’ home stadium

The stage was as big as it could get for ULM’s baseball team. No, not just squaring off against No. 14 ranked Oklahoma State. But, also playing their contest inside the Texas Rangers’ two-year old stadium, Globe Life Field.

Thanks to timely hits and Cowboys miscues, the Warhawks left Arlington, with the 13-6 win.

A first-inning error from Oklahoma State opened the floodgates, perhaps, allowing ULM to finish the frame with a 4-0 lead.

By the end of the third inning, Mike Federico’s crew led a Top-25 team, 7-2.

Tulsa native, and former Oklahoma State Cowboy, Danny DeSimone had three runs batted in, along with Logan Wurm. Each player hit a home run in the contest. Mason Holt homered in the 4th.

ULM’s Nicolas Judice entered the game in the third inning. The freshman ended his day with seven strikeouts in five innings of work.

With the win, ULM is now 7-6 after 13 games. The Warhawks will host Georgia State, beginning Friday at 6.