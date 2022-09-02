A little more than 24 hours before the excitement of opening another football season, it was a joyous moment upstairs in the Charlie Brown Fieldhouse.

Neville offensive tackle, Zalance Heard signs with LSU. The current Tiger, and former Bastrop star chose Baton Rouge over four other programs, including SEC West foe Florida.

“It was kind of hard, but when I tell you it came down to the last moment, ” says Heard. “I was up until 2 or 3:00. This coaching staff has been great. I have a great relationship my coaching staff and my teammates and ever since I’ve came here, they’ve took me in like family.”