Neville alum, Louisiana Tech safety, Jaiden Cole on learning from prior defensive backs, ‘ … They left a mark, the standard is high …’

Louisiana Tech finished 2019, second in scoring defense among teams in Conference USA. The unit will have some new faces this season.

Gone are the likes of Amik Robertson, now with the Raiders. Enter Neville alum, and Bulldogs safety, Jaiden Cole. He along with Ouachita High School alum, Zach Hannibal, are the elder statesmen of the secondary.

To this day, Cole still leans on a few players before him, to help him succeed now.

“They left a mark, the standard is high, ” says Cole. “For those guys last year, we played behind those guys. And, they would coach us up to this day. We still watch their one-on-one film, critiquing, just breaking down what they do so we can better ourselves. Losing them is not a bad thing, I would say. They stay in contact. And, they were still teaching us the ropes as they were on the field.”