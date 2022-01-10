Naismith Hall of Famer, NBA legend Willis Reed to be honored at Grambling on Saturday

By: Brian Howard/Grambling Athletics

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University Department of Athletics will honor former GSU alum and NBA legend Willis Reed during pregame and halftime festivities during Legend’s Night as the Tigers face off against rival Southern at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. 

Reed, a two-time NBA champion with the New York Knicks, will receive numerous honors, including the retirement of his jersey and the naming of the court. The Bernice, La. native played at Grambling State from 1960-1964 and was selected second round (eighth overall pick) in the NBA by the New York Knicks. He won NBA championships and was the most valuable player in 1970 and 1973. 

What: Legends Night honoring Willis Reed 

Who:  Willis Reed, NBA Legend 

When: Saturday, January 15, 2022 

Time: 5:30 p.m. 

Where: Grambling State University  

              Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center 

Ceremony Presentations: Retirement of Jersey; Naming of the Willis Reed Basketball Court; Naming of Willis Reed Tunnel 

Live Stream: Tiger All-Access 

