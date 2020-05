More and more events have been called off or postponed. Add the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame ceremonies to the list.

Louisiana Tech and women’s basketball legend, Kim Mulkey, was supposed to be inducted in 2020.

Now, the Hall of Fame inductions will take place in Spring 2021.

Originally, the event was scheduled for August 28-30, with an alternative date set for October 10-12. Hall of Fame Chairman Jerry Colangelo stated holding such a ceremony this year, “wasn’t feasible.”