After four seasons, Mike Collins has resigned as ULM’s Defensive Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach. Collins, a former NLU Indian, told the team in a meeting on Wednesday that he is stepping away.

Collins returned to the Warhawks in 2016, as part of Matt Viator’s staff. He previously served as the program’s Defensive Coordinator from 1999-2002. Later in 2002, the former NLU center served as interim head coach.

This move comes as ULM is set to open the 2020 season versus Army, on September 12.