JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Seth Henigan threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score and Memphis beat Arkansas State 37-3 on Saturday night.

Henigan threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Joseph Scates to make it 10-0 with 8:20 to go before halftime. DJ Bell intercepted J.T. Shrout’s pass and returned the ball 36 yards for a touchdown on the Red Wolves’ ensuing drive and Henigan threw a 52-yard score to Tauskie Dove with 3:34 before halftime for a 24-0 advantage.

Dominic Zvada’s 34-yard field goal with four seconds before intermission gave Arkansas its first points of the season following a 70-0 defeat at Oklahoma on Sept. 2.

The Tigers (2-0) have won five straight in the series against Arkansas State (0-2), which it leads 33-24-5.