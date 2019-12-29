What did Neville alum Rashard Lawrence say after LSU’s 63-28 win over Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl?

From the very beginning LSU dominated Oklahoma, in their 63-28 win in the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Saturday night.

Neville alum, and Tigers defensive end Rashard Lawrence was part of a defense that limited the Sooners to 97 yards rushing. The senior recorded two tackles in the victory.

Following the post game celebration, an excited Lawrence spoke to reporters, “Neville to New Orleans. I won two state championships [in the Superdome], ” says Lawrence. Have had a lot of success there. Shout out to Monroe, Louisiana, Neville high school. We’re coming home, man.”

Wossman alum Cam Lewis also made noise in Saturday’s contest. The safety had two solo tackles, along with one assisted tackle.

LSU will play Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship, in New Orleans, on January 13.