Ron Lawrence on advice to Rashard following junior season at LSU, ‘Another year was going to make him stronger, was going to make him develop more … ‘

This week, NBC 10 Sports visited with Ronald Lawrence, father of LSU’s Rashard.

The former Grambling quarterback is set to open “Lawrence BBQ and More” in late January on DeSiard Street in Monroe.

While visiting with Lawrence at his restaurant, he was asked about Rashard deciding to return to the Tigers for the senior season.

With the purple and gold only days away from meeting Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship, it’s safe to say Rashard made a good choice.

Lawrence shared the piece of advice he gave to his son, before ultimately deciding to return to Baton Rouge.

“We talked about it, ” says Lawrence. “And, I made sure that he understood that another year was going to make him stronger, was going to make him develop more, was going to become a lot more mature. A lot of these kids leave their junior year, and they’re not physically ready.”

The full interview with Ronald Lawrence will air on Wednesday at 10:00 on NBC 10.