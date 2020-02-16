Recently discovered mineral named for LSU professor

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana State University geology professor now has a scientific namesake — a newly discovered variety of tourmaline.
Barbara Dutrow says she’s surprised and thrilled by the honor.
She has studied the tourmaline gemstone family for years.
Her scientific articles include “Tourmaline: A geologic DVD” and “The tourmaline diaries: An eye-catching mineral and it many facets.”
A news release from LSU says Italian researchers named “dutrowite” for her because of her contributions to mineral sciences — especially how tourmalines incorporate their own geological history.
