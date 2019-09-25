Parents of Max Gruver speak at LSU during national hazing prevention week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – (9/25/19) In honor of national hazing prevention week, parents who lost their sons to hazing spoke to thousands of LSU students about its dangers.

Max Gruver’s parents, along with Evelyn Piazza, mother of Penn State student Timothy Piazza, who died the same year as Gruver, drew in a crowd over 1,000 people.

Justin Landry, President of LSU’s interfraternity council said he’s hoping this event will stop hazing for good.

“It’s a great opportunity to see the real effects and dangers that are associated with hazing,” he said. “As the interfraternity council president, I preach all the time to the presidents that hazing has no place in the fraternity experience and we’re committed to rooting it out of our community.”

The man found guilty of negligent homicide in the death of Max Gruver faces up to five years in prison. His sentencing is set for October 16th.

