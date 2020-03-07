LSU students ‘upset’ about cancelled study abroad programs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – LSU students say they are frustrated after their study abroad trips were cancelled because of the coronavirus.

WVLA/WGMB’s Kennedi Walker spoke with students who say the cancellation is unfair.

Tre Steptoe is a junior at LSU. He won a study abroad scholarship and had plans to go to France, but now that isn’t an option.



“This was supposed to be the highlight of my junior year and it was just swept from under me,” Steptoe said. “This trip would’ve opened a lot of doors for me. To see it ripped out from me and to feel like I’m not going to be able to go anymore it hurts.”

Friday afternoon LSU officially cancelled its study abroad trips over global Coronavirus concerns. An email sent to students says the decision was not reached lightly and students health and safety is the university’s primary concern.

“It is very upsetting,” Steptoe said.

Steptoe says he doesn’t know what he’s going to do this summer especially since he didn’t apply to any internships due to the trip. The same goes for LSU junior Vanessa Dinh.

“I was really upset honestly because I was looking forward to this trip,” Dinh said. “In my opinion I really do think the Coronavirus is being blown out of proportion.”

She says since she is a junior this trip would’ve been her last opportunity to study abroad. Now, she’s looking for an internship but says it may be too late.

“I am a little frustrated by that because if I knew that this trip was gonna be cancelled I would’ve applied for more internships,” she said.

Dinh and Steptoe say they appreciate the university’s concern but overall do not think concerns for the coronavirus called for them to cancel what they call a trip of a lifetime.



The university says students will be reimbursed for fees they have already paid.

Any university-related travel including for research, grant, and service projects has to be reapproved. Trips to high-risk countries will be rejected.

The cancellation will be in place through August 17th.

