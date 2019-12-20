LSU student to run 125 miles for ALS awareness

BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – (12/20/19) An LSU senior is set to run solo from Baton Rouge to New Orleans for those those suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS.

Dante Hebert, a mechanical engineering student will run 125 miles on the Mississippi River levee in January for ALS awareness and raise funds for the Gleason Foundation, an organization named after former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason, who suffers from ALS.

Hebert is hoping his effort will find a cure for the disease.

He was inspired to run after seeing his mom battle breast cancer.

“She’s now on the road to recovery but it was a wakeup call for me and my family” Hebert said, according to an article on the LSU College of Engineering’s website. “It inspired me to do something meaningful my final year at LSU. I decided to run for the Steve Gleason Foundation as a way of giving back.”

Hebert will start his run January 9 outside Tiger Stadium and will wrap up at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 13.

