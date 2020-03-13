LSU Residential Life encourages students to move out if possible, not mandating students to leave due to coronavirus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) – Unlike schools such as Tulane in New Orleans, LSU is not telling all students who live on campus to leave due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, LSU Residential life is encouraging students to move out if possible, and setting strict guidelines for those who chose to stay on campus.

On Thursday, LSU decided to cancel all in-person classes, extend spring break to two weeks and go to online classes for the remainder of the semester as a measure to limit the effects of COVID-19. Directly after this announcement, LSU Residential Life sent an email to students living on campus asking them to report whether they will be leaving or staying.

They issued the following guidelines:

If you indicated that you intend to stay on campus for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester:

• During the course of the semester, you may be asked to relocate from your current space to another on-campus accommodation.

• Effective immediately, non-LSU affiliated individuals are not permitted within residence halls. If you are found with guests in your space, you will be asked to move out.

• Social gatherings/parties are prohibited at this time; students are encouraged to maintain social distance and minimize interactions with others.

• Residential Life and Education staff will continue serving in an on-call capacity. They can be reached at your community front desk or via the on-call cell phone number posted at the desk.

• Front Desk hours will be limited, therefore if you need assistance, please engage our on-call system. There may be longer wait times for basic functions, including lockouts.

• All events within residential communities are canceled effective immediately.

• The Living on Campus Handbook policies and community standards will remain in place. Please keep in mind that quiet hours are from 10 pm – 8 am Sunday-Thursday, and 12 am – 10 am Friday and Saturday.

If you indicated that you intend to leave campus for the remainder of the Spring 2020 semester:

• You will need to formally check out of you space with a member of the Residential Life and Education staff. You will be expected to return your key and you MUST see a staff member to be checked out prior to departing.

• Staff members will be located at the front desk of your community to check out of your space.

• Failure to check out properly will result in an improper check out charge and a lock change (where appropriate).

• At this time, we are only asking departing students to remove all belongings and trash from their space during their departure.

• Please note that if you do not remove all of your trash and items from your room, a $300 item removal charge will apply.

• We will not conduct a closing inspection of your space at this time. Staff will inspect your space at another time.

• Please limit the amount of individuals you bring to campus to conduct your move-out. Our preference is that you move out of your space without any additional guests when possible to preserve the health of our community.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.