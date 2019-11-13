LSU receives first No. 1 ranking in College Football Playoff era; Neville alum Lawrence honored

For the first time in the College Football Playoff era, LSU is ranked No. 1.

This comes after last Saturday’s victory over Alabama.

The good news continued Monday. Tigers defensive end, Rashard Lawrence, was named the Lott Impact Trophy Player of the Week.

The Neville alum recorded four tackles, a half-sack, and swatted a pair of passes, in the win.

Now Lawrence and his team prepares for a road date with Ole Miss.

The Rebels are ranked fourth in the SEC in overall yards per week.

LSU-Ole Miss is scheduled for Saturday at 6:00 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN.