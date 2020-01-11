Jimmy Burrow on Joe’s time at LSU, ‘…Coach Brady, Coach Ensminger, they’ve done a great job with Joe … ‘

On Monday, LSU will battle for their fourth title in program history. The only thing standing in their way, is Clemson.

The purple and gold got to New Orleans, thanks to their offense in 2019.

With the help of pass game coordinator, Joe Brady, Joe Burrow’s stats skyrocketed this year.

Through 14 games, Burrow has thrown for 5,208 yards and 55 touchdowns. In 2018, the quarterback threw for 16 scores.

His father, Jimmy, spoke to NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian on Friday afternoon to discuss the quarterback’s progression from last season to now.

“Whole concept thing of the passing game was to get the ball to their great athletes in space, ” Burrow says. “So, they had to understand what they were trying to accomplish. Between Coach [Joe] Brady and Coach [Steve] Ensminger, they’ve done a great job with Joe preparing him to know ‘ Where’s his first read, where’s his second read? Who are the number one receivers in that particular route?'”