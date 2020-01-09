Discounted rides to National Championship game via Uber

FILE – This Wednesday, June 21, 2017, file photo shows the building that houses the headquarters of Uber, in San Francisco. Uber acknowledged more than 3,000 sexual assaults occurred during U.S. Uber rides in 2018, the company said in a long-awaited safety report. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB) — (1/9/20) Football fans planning to travel to the National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 13 may be able to score a free ride through the ride-sharing service Uber.

Dudley DeBosier, a law firm with offices throughout Louisiana, is promoting a “Safe Ride Home” initiative. A spokesperson with the firm says the goal is to reduce the amount of drinking and driving.

To take advantage of a discounted ride to and from the National Championship, fans will want to follow a series of steps.

1.) Register at dudleydebosier.com/lsufreeride.

2.) On Jan. 13 at noon, look for an email or text containing a code for a $30 Uber credit.

Dudley DeBosier and Uber do have some stipulations regarding the $30 credit.

Codes are valid from 12 p.m. through 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 13 only.

Each code is good for up to $30 in rides and expires at midnight.

Limit is two rides per person.

Riders must be traveling to or from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans or within the promo area, which is a .25 mile radius surrounding the Superdome.

Riders must download and use the Uber app, available for free in the Google Play and Apple stores.

Scheduled rides are not eligible for promotions. You must redeem your code with a real-time request.

