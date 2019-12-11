Awards keep rolling in for LSU quarterback and head coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — Joe Burrow and Ed Orgeron have had quite a run together as quarterback and head coach of the LSU Tigers.
After Burrow took home the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award a week ago, both quarterback and coach added to their collection of awards on Wednesday.
Burrow won SEC Offensive Player of the Year and Coach O took home the SEC Coach of the Year honor.
It did not end there for Coach O on Thursday.
The Louisiana native was recognized as the Home Depot College Coach of the Year.
The memorable season for the Tigers continues when LSU takes on Oklahoma on December 28th at 3 p.m.
