(2) LSU Claims 12th SEC Title, following 37-10 win over (4) Georgia

By: Todd Politz/LSU Athletics

ATLANTA — Led by Joe Burrow’s four touchdown passes, No. 1-ranked LSU won its 12th SEC Championship, 37-10, over No. 4 Georgia on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

In head coach Ed Orgeron‘s third full season in Baton Rouge, LSU improved to 13-0 and solidified its place in the College Football Playoff Semifinals to be held Dec. 28. The Tigers beat five top-10 teams along the way and brought the league’s trophy back to Baton Rouge for the first time since 2011.

The Tigers will learn the semifinal seed and destination on Sunday approximately 11:15 a.m. CT on ESPN.

Burrow, the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman Trophy next Saturday in New York, was named the game’s Most Valuable Player after completing 28-of-38 passes for 349 yards and four touchdowns. His footwork and escapability allowed him to lead LSU in rushing for most of the contest (41 yards), and he also caught a deflect pass that he threw for a 16-yard gain.

Simply, he did it all for LSU – and made all of the Tigers around him better along the way.

LSU built a 17-3 halftime advantage and scored the first 17 points of the second half to put the game out of reach before the end of the third quarter, 34-3.

The Tigers outgained Georgia, 481-286, as wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 115 yards on seven catches with a touchdown. Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran for 57 yards and caught seven passes for 61 more. Terrace Marshall Jr. caught touchdown passes of 7 and 4 yards, finishing the evening with five catches for 89 yards. Ja’Marr Chase battled through illness to catch three passes for 41 yards including a 23-yard touchdown from Burrow on the Tigers’ first drive.