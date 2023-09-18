BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Tigers are looking ahead to their next game after defeating Mississippi State in Saturday’s SEC opener.

LSU dominated in a 41-14 win. Head coach Brian Kelly said the team was able to block out distractions during the game. Quarterback Jayden Daniels recorded his ninth career 300-yard passing game. Wide receiver Malik Nabers made history, LSU Athletics said his first-half performance tied Josh Reed for the best half by an LSU receiver.

In the latest AP Top 25 college football poll, LSU went up two spots in the ranking, now sitting at No. 12.

Kelly said the team got off to a fast start, played with enthusiasm and paid attention to detail.

“I think if you really look at it closely, some of the things that maybe don’t get the attention was his presence in the pocket. How many times he [Daniels] got hit after delivering a great throw,” he said.

He also praised Nabers’ ability to handle any coverage variations.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game against Arkansas, Kelly said, “It’s about preparing the right way again this week, and playing with that competitive edge.”

He said the team is going to take advantage of playing on the home field but anticipates it being a physical game.

“I think the last three years it was decided by a total of nine points, I think,” said Kelly.

LSU vs. Arkansas: What to know

Date : Saturday, Sept. 23

: Saturday, Sept. 23 Game time : 6 p.m. CT

: 6 p.m. CT How to watch: ESPN

Click here to buy tickets for the LSU football home game in Tiger Stadium.