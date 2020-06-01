LSU to host Grambling at Tiger Stadium in 2023

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The LSU Tigers will play host to GSU in Tiger Stadium in 2023.

LSU made the announcement today, adding that the Tigers will also host Southern University in 2022.

LSU will host Southern on Sept. 10, 2022 in Tiger Stadium, while the Tigers will face Grambling on Sept. 9, 2023 in Tiger Stadium.

“This is an incredible opportunity to join our fan bases of these historic Louisiana institutions and championship programs,” LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward said. “These dates will be days to celebrate not only football, but the state of Louisiana and all of our people. It’s time and we are all proud to be a part of it.”

“We are excited to announce our games against Southern and Grambling in the future,” LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said. “We have a great relationship with all universities in our state. It is important to LSU to have a great relationship with all of the universities in our state.”

Southern and Grambling are two of the nation’s most tradition-rich programs with numerous Black College Football National Championships and Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) titles to its credit. Southern has claimed 11 Black College Football National Titles and 19 SWAC Championships, while Grambling has won 15 national titles and 26 conference championships.

