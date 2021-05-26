Louisiana Tech’s Lane Burroughs on winning season series versus UTSA and facing them in C-USA tournament opener, ‘ … everyone has the same record right now … ‘

There’s no doubt the Bulldogs wished their regular season ended differently, after dropping two games to-then No. 20 Old Dominion.

Regardless, there’s more ahead for this veteran lineup. Three other nationally ranked, Conference USA foes visit Ruston, beginning Wednesday for the Conference USA tournament.

As of Monday, according to D1 Baseball, No. 19 Southern Miss, No. 22 Charlotte, and No. 24 Old Dominion will visit Pat Patterson Park, Love Field. Louisiana Tech dropped four spots from No. 14 to No. 18.

But, the one team that Bulldogs will face first, isn’t ranked. But, they lost three of four games to Tech, just over two weeks ago: UTSA.

Lane Burroughs was asked in Monday’s Zoom press conference if there’s any thought of this being a revenge game for the Roadrunners.

“… It really is a new season, ” says Burroughs. “No matter what you’ve done all year, everyone has the same record right now. You’ve got two losses to work with. You need to get into the winners bracket. If you do, anything can happen. So, if we just played [UTSA] or hadn’t played them, I don’t look too deep into that.”