By: Kane McGuire/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON – Eric Konkol, men’s basketball head coach at Louisiana Tech for the last seven seasons, has accepted the head coaching job at the University of Tulsa.

Konkol leaves Ruston as the third winningest coach in program history, having compiled an overall record of 153-75. He guided LA Tech to six 20+ win seasons, including 24 victories in each of the past two seasons that included a Conference USA Tournament title appearance, a C-USA West Division championship and a trip to the NIT Final Four.

“I want to thank Eric for the job he has done serving as our men’s basketball head coach over the past seven years,” said Director of Athletics/Vice President Dr. Eric A. Wood. “He ran a first-class program that was highly competitive on and off the court. Although we are sorry to see him leave, we wish him and his family nothing but the best moving forward. We are excited about the future of Bulldog Basketball and we will work diligently to find the right person to lead our program.”

Wood said a national search for the next Bulldog Basketball head coach is underway but no definitive timeline has been given.