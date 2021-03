Louisiana Tech upsets Ole Miss, 70-61, in the opening round of the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) at Comerica Arena in Frisco, Texas.

Bulldogs forward, Kenneth Lofton, Jr. scored a team-high 22 points in 28 minutes of play on Friday night.

The Dogs took advantage of 21 Rebel turnovers, and converted those into 17 points. Eric Konkol’s team outscored Ole Miss, 36-26, in the paint.

Louisiana Tech will face a familar opponent, Western Kentucky, in the quarterfinals of the NIT on March 25.