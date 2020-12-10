Louisiana Tech return to the TAC after worst loss since 2011

MONROE, La. – Five players scored in double figures and all 12 players that suited up scored as the ULM women's basketball team rolled to a 96-48 win over Louisiana College in the Warhawks' home opener Sunday afternoon at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

"It was a win just to play, number one," ULM women's basketball head coach Brooks Donald Williams said. "Number two, we were able to play against somebody else, other than ourselves. We haven't had that opportunity because of some preseason injuries and what not. We had wins all the way around just to play the game and put a uniform on. It was a lot of fun to see our players bring that energy from the tip."