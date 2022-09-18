Louisiana Tech’s visit to Clemson resulted in a 48-20 loss on Saturday. But, news that surfaced after the clock hit all zeros, is sending heartwarming vibes throughout the country.
Chapel Fowler from The State Newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina tweeted after the game that Tigers head coach Dabo Sweeney brought a box of letters to his press conference. Inside were letters from each member of the Bulldogs football team addressing Clemson defensive tackle, Bryan Bresee, who missed Saturday’s game following the death of his 15-year old sister, Ella, due to brain cancer.
According to Todd Shansey of the Greenville News, the team planned to honor Ella, before Clemson’s contest with Furman last week. But, she was airlifted to the hospital, and passed away on Thursday.
Before the game, Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie was seen wearing an “Ella Strong” t-shirt.
After the game, Sweeney spoke to reporters, and said, “Sonny Cumbie has a forever fan in me.”