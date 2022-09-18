Louisiana Tech’s visit to Clemson resulted in a 48-20 loss on Saturday. But, news that surfaced after the clock hit all zeros, is sending heartwarming vibes throughout the country.

Every player on LA Tech’s team wrote a letter for Bryan Bresee, who lost his younger sister to brain cancer this week. Dabo Swinney has them at the podium postgame, describing it as a “beautiful thing.” Says he’ll always be a fan of Sonny Cumbie after the class his team showed pic.twitter.com/UQQR9PPIXx — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) September 18, 2022

A picture is worth 1,000 words, even when there are no words.



These are the hand-written letters from every member of @LATechFB’s team to the Bresee family.



Football is family, and we’re grateful to our Bulldog brothers for this gesture. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/SafYoAPWMo — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 18, 2022

Chapel Fowler from The State Newspaper in Columbia, South Carolina tweeted after the game that Tigers head coach Dabo Sweeney brought a box of letters to his press conference. Inside were letters from each member of the Bulldogs football team addressing Clemson defensive tackle, Bryan Bresee, who missed Saturday’s game following the death of his 15-year old sister, Ella, due to brain cancer.

According to Todd Shansey of the Greenville News, the team planned to honor Ella, before Clemson’s contest with Furman last week. But, she was airlifted to the hospital, and passed away on Thursday.

.@LATechFB HC Sonny Cumbie wearing one of Clemson’s Ella Strong T-shirts pregame. Dabo Swinney told me how much they appreciated the gesture and his conversation with Sonny before the game.



“He’s a class act. He’s got a fan in me for life.” pic.twitter.com/0IBN169YUx — Kelsey Riggs (@kelseyriggs) September 17, 2022

Before the game, Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie was seen wearing an “Ella Strong” t-shirt.

After the game, Sweeney spoke to reporters, and said, “Sonny Cumbie has a forever fan in me.”